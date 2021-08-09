ArGoApp Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00135986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00146568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.33 or 1.00028717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00785736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

