Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.