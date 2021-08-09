Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. 391,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,973 shares of company stock worth $24,131,409 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

