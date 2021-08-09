Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARESF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

