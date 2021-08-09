ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

ASA stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

