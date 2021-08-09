Asio Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 266 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,274,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

