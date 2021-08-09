Asio Capital LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $263.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

