ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASMIY stock opened at $373.47 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $134.88 and a 12 month high of $385.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

