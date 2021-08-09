Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $19.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $19.26 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $15.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $86.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.25 on Monday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

