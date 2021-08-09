ATB Capital Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$200.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.25.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$122.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.96. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

