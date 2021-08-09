Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

