AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

