AudioEye (AEYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioEye alerts:

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.