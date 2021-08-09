Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

AUP stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.86. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

