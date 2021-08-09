Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.53. 23,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.21.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

