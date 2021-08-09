Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 2,153 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $127.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

