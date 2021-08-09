Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,272,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

