Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.76% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $250.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

