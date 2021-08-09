Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

