AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $228.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

