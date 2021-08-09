Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 140,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

