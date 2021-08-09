Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.66 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

