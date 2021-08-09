Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avient were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.