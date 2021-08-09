Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 4,978 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 204,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

