AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 311.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 464,556 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 151,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 88,070.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 125,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45. AxoGen has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

