Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $38,798.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00146145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,211.62 or 0.99740666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00768493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

