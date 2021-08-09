B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CHCT opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

