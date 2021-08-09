Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €12.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.41. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

