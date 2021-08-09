Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $72.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Banc of California reported sales of $59.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $281.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $343.20 million, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after acquiring an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

