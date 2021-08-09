Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNDSF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.