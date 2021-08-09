Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.80. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 4,237 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

