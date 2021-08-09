Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.62 ($4.26).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

