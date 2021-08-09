Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) versus Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Head to Head Comparison

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.41 $8.44 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.83 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.43% 7.88% 0.71% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

