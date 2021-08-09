Bandwidth Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

