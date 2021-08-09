Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.