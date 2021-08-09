Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 1,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,487. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

