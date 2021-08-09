BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the second quarter worth about $12,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

