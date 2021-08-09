Barclays Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $47.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

