Barclays Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 355

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.61) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.69. The firm has a market cap of £16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Insiders have bought a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.