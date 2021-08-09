Barclays Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $19.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.43 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

