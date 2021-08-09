Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055. Ocado Group has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.44.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

