Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBSI opened at $75.98 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $574.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

