Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. 1,335,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,431,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

