BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.05.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

