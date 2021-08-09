Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $26,465.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00018306 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

