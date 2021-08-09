Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 68.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 31.6% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 42.9% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

