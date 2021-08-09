Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $72.75 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $72.75 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,010.38 or 0.02212267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00034918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00288220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

