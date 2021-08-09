Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells $368,322.76 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.43. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

