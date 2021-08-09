Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $35.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,294 shares of company stock worth $9,932,282 over the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ontrak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.