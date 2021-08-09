Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.